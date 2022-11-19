Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

UNSC to Hold Open Meeting on ICBM Launch Monday

Written: 2022-11-19 11:10:27Updated: 2022-11-19 14:43:54

UNSC to Hold Open Meeting on ICBM Launch Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council will hold an open meeting on Monday to discuss North Korea's nonproliferation issue.

The decision comes after the regime fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday.

Earlier, a senior U.S. official, speaking at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, said that a UNSC meeting must convene to discuss North Korea's missile launches.

According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the North fired an ICBM toward the East Sea from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 10:15 a.m. 

It remains to be seen whether the Security Council meeting can produce any tangible measures.

Western countries will likely push for additional sanctions or a joint statement, but China and Russia, which have veto powers, are expected to object such move.

Back in May, a U.S.-led resolution on imposing more sanctions on North Korea was put to a vote at the UNSC but failed to pass as Beijing and Moscow opposed.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >