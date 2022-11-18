Arrest Warrant Issued for DP Chief's Close Aide

Photo : YONHAP News

A close aide of main opposition Democratic Party chairman Lee Jae-myung has been arrested on allegations of bribery.The Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant early Saturday citing the risk of flight and evidence destruction.Jeong Jin-sang, who heads chairman Lee's policy coordination office, is accused of receiving a total of 140 million won in kickbacks from key figures in the Daejang-dong development scandal over six occasions between 2013 and 2020.Prosecutors also suspect he instructed Yoo Dong-kyu, another key suspect in the scandal, to get rid of his cell phone before a raid by prosecutors last year.Jeong attended a court deliberation for the warrant issuance on Friday that lasted for more than eight hours. Leaving court, Jeong, who denies all allegations, said that history and democracy will continue to advance despite oppression and crackdown.He has been incarcerated at the Seoul Detention Center.