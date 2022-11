Photo : YONHAP News

New COVID-19 cases have registered in the 40-thousands on Sunday, with the cumulative number of deaths surpassing 30-thousand.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that 46-thousand-11 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 57 from overseas. The total caseload came to over 26 million-558-thousand.The tally is down about 45-hundred from a day ago and over two-thousand from a week ago, marking an on-week decrease for the third consecutive day.Despite the on-week decline, the numbers of critically ill patients and deaths remain high.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients is up by 32 from the previous day to 451, the highest in two months.Saturday added 41 deaths, raising the death toll to 30-thousand-31, with the overall fatality rate at zero-point-11 percent.