US Indo-Pacific Commander: US-S. Korea Alliance Stronger than Ever

Photo : YONHAP News

The commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command said on Friday that the South Korea-U.S. Alliance is more solid and stronger than ever, vowing to sternly respond to threats from North Korea.The South Korean Consulate General in Honolulu, Hawaii, said on Saturday that Commander Admiral John Aquillino made the remarks the previous day during an event celebrating the South Korea-U.S. alliance in Hawaii.The commander reportedly said that the United States deployed B-1B strategic bombers in response to the North's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, adding that the allies will continue their cooperation to protect freedom and other values they share.Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday that the allies conducted the joint drill involving four South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets and four F-16 U.S. Air Force fighters.The fighters reportedly flew in a combined formation escorting two U.S. B-1B supersonic bombers entering South Korea's air defense identification zone.Hong Seok-in, head of the South Korean mission in Honolulu, said that the South Korea-U.S. Alliance has made various achievements, including playing a key role in promoting peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia and the world, adding the alliance will continue to play a key role in promoting freedom, peace and prosperity in the region.