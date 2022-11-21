Prime Minister Asks APEC to Enhance Multilateral Trade Regime

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has urged the regional forum Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to make efforts to enhance the multilateral trade regime to be centered on the World Trade Organization (WTO).The prime minister made the call on Saturday during the plenary session of the APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand.According to Han's office, the prime minister suggested that APEC strengthen the multilateral trade system in order for it to be centered on the WTO and expand the Asia-Pacific free trade zone as methods to foster sustainable trade and investment.In addition, the prime minister reportedly asked APEC member states to make efforts to move forward the discussions for the envisioned Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP).The talks on the regional free trade area remains deadlocked as related countries differ on issues including labor and state firms.Han also called for cooperation among the APEC members to enhance the resilience of global resource supply chains.After the plenary session, Han held a luncheon meeting with leading Thai businesspeople and discussed economic cooperation between the two nations.