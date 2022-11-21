G7 Calls for ‘Significant’ UNSC Response to North's ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The Group of Seven countries(G7) has strongly condemned North Korea’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) and called for additional measures by the UN Security Council(UNSC) to restrain the regime.The foreign ministers of the G7 relayed the stance in a joint statement issued on Sunday, two days after the North fired an ICBM toward the East Sea from the Sunan area in Pyongyang, calling for a “united and robust” response by the international community, including a “significant” UNSC response.They urged every country to fully and effectively implement all UNSC measures and sanctions against the North and address the risk of weapons of mass destruction by Pyongyang as an urgent priority.Referring to the latest ICBM launch as “reckless behavior,” the diplomats criticized it for displaying the North’s will to develop and diversify nuclear and missile capacity while offering evidence regarding the country’s ongoing nuclear-related activities.Expressing solidarity with South Korea and Japan, they denounced all unlawful ballistic missile launches this year by the North for posing a serious threat to international peace and security and called on Pyongyang to stop unstable behaviors.The statement comes a day before the UNSC is set to hold an open meeting to discuss responses to the ICBM launch.