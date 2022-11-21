N. Korea's FM Accuses UN Chief of Siding with US over ICBM

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, has criticized UN Secretary General António Guterres for siding with Washington over the North’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday carried Choe’s statement, in which she expressed regret over the “deplorable attitudes” by the UN chief over his comments following last Friday’s launch.Claiming that she often mistakes Guterres for an official from the U.S. White House or State Department due to his lack of “impartiality, objectivity and equity,” Choe argued that he took issue with what she claimed was the North's lawful and legitimate exercise of the right to self-defense.She asserted that Pyongyang was provoked by recent joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises and the deployment of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula.Guterres on Friday strongly condemned the North’s firing of a Hwasong-17 earlier in the day, coming just two weeks after a botched launch on November 3.