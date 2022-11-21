Pres. Yoon Suspends 'Door-Stepping' amid Conflict with MBC

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has suspended his daily encounters with reporters amid the continued acrimony between the presidential office and MBC over a dispute about the broadcaster’s coverage of the president.Yoon arrived at the top office in Yongsan on Monday morning but headed directly to his office, skipping a “door-stepping” question-and-answer session with reporters.Just before his arrival, the office of the presidential spokesperson issued a statement announcing the suspension of the daily session, adding the top office judged that the session cannot continue unless there are fundamental measures to prevent the recurrence of a recent “unsavory” incident.The sessions have been arranged for open communication with the public, the announcement said, and after a measure to effectively serve that purpose has been drawn up, the resumption of the session will be considered.The “unsavory” incident appears to refer to a verbal altercation between an MBC reporter and a presidential official in the wake of the door-stepping session last Friday. On Sunday, the presidential office said it takes the incident very seriously.An MBC report during Yoon's trip to the U.S. in September purported that the president had used crude language in a remark about U.S. President Joe Biden and Congress, a claim the top office denied while criticizing the broadcaster for damaging South Korea-U.S. relations.The conflict between the top office and MBC deepened after MBC reporters were banned from boarding the presidential plane during Yoon’s tour of Southeast Asia earlier this month.