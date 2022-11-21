Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Some 23,000 COVID-19 Infections Reported on Mon., Serious Cases Hit 2-Mo. High

Written: 2022-11-21 10:27:37Updated: 2022-11-21 11:08:40

Some 23,000 COVID-19 Infections Reported on Mon., Serious Cases Hit 2-Mo. High

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported over 20-thousand COVID-19 cases on Monday as daily infections decline slightly from a week earlier for the fourth consecutive day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday that 23-thousand-91 new cases were compiled the previous day, including 61 imported from overseas, bringing the total caseload to nearly 26 million-582-thousand.

The daily tally halved from the previous day with fewer tests administered on Sunday.

It is also fewer than last Monday's by 660, extending the on-week decrease to the fourth straight day, but is still some 44-hundred up compared to two weeks earlier.

Health authorities predict an upward trend in new cases will likely persist for the time being while daily numbers can fluctuate. 

The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by 14 from a day ago to 465, hitting the highest level in two months since 494 on September 21. 

The daily death tally dropped by six to 35, raising the cumulative toll to 30-thousand-66. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >