No. of Flights at Incheon Int'l Airport to Exceed Pre-COVID-19 Levels in 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of flights at Incheon International Airport is set to surpass pre-COVID-19 levels during the next summer season.The Incheon International Airport Corporation announced on Monday that the airport was allocated 263-thousand-four flights for the period from the end of March to the end of October of next year.The decision was made during the International Air Transport Association(IATA) Slot Conference held last week in Melbourne, Australia from Tuesday to Friday.The allocation is up a whopping 265 percent from this year’s summer season and up 12-and-a-half percent from the summer season of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.The IATA Slot Conferences, held annually in June and November, determine the distribution across all major airports of slots, which dictate the number of arrivals and departures allowed at specified times per airport.The Incheon International Airport Corporation projects that its number of flights for next summer season will post a new high.