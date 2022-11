Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean figure skater Kim Ye-lim has won the gold medal at an International Skating Union(ISU) Grand Prix of Figure Skating event.Kim grabbed the gold on Saturday in Sapporo, Japan at the 2022 NHK Trophy, the fifth event in the 2022-23 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, after scoring a total of 204-point-49 points.Saturday marked the first time for Kim to claim a Grand Prix win and the first time in 13 years for a South Korean skater to achieve the feat after Olympic gold medalist Kim Yuna.With the win, Kim Ye-lim has secured a ticket to compete in next month's ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Turin. The last time a South Korean skater competed in the final event was in the 2009-2010 season when Kim Yuna took the ice.