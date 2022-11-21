Parties Wage War of Words after Opposition Lawmakers Attend Anti-Yoon Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties waged a war of words after a number of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers attended a large-scale rally in Seoul calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation.Addressing the rally attendees on Saturday, six DP lawmakers, including Rep. An Min-suk and independent Rep. Min Hyung-bae, urged Yoon to apologize for the deadly Itaewon crowd crush and accept an opposition-proposed parliamentary probe.DP Rep. Yoo Jung-ju even urged the president to resign if he does not apologize.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) lambasted the opposition, accusing the DP of politicizing the tragic deaths for partisan purposes.An unnamed official from the presidential office was quoted saying that it is undesirable for parliamentary representatives to align themselves with claims that disrupt constitutional order.The DP refuted the criticisms, saying every representative has the right to attend such an event as a citizen and urged the ruling side to pay attention to public calls displayed through the candlelight rally.