Opposition Faction Submits Plan for Parliamentary Probe on Itaewon Tragedy

Photo : YONHAP News

Three opposition parties on Monday submitted their plan for a parliamentary investigation into the deadly Itaewon crowd crush at the request of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP), the minor Justice Party and the Basic Income Party suggested that four-term DP Rep. Woo Sang-ho chair an 18-member special committee on the probe consisting of eleven opposition members.The probe, scheduled to run for 60 days from Thursday with one 30-day extension available, will look into whether a dispersion of security personnel due to the relocation of the presidential office had an impact on the tragedy.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), which convened a general meeting of its Assembly members Monday morning, decided not to take part in the probe, maintaining its stance that priority should be given to the ongoing police investigation.Should the PPP continue to refuse to participate, the opposition plans to push for parliamentary approval of the probe during Thursday's plenary session.