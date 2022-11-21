Domestic UN Rapporteur Urges S. Korea to Impose Sanctions on Myanmar's Military Junta

The United Nations special rapporteur on Myanmar's human rights urged South Korea to slap economic sanctions on those connected to the military junta.



At a press conference wrapping up his six-day visit to the country on Monday, Thomas Andrews called on Seoul to guarantee that respect for human rights and due diligence are core elements of South Korean businesses operating in the country.



The rapporteur noted POSCO International's Shwe natural gas project in Myanmar, claiming that the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise(MOGE), which also holds a stake, is one of the junta's major funding sources.



Andrews then called for a strong, strategic and coordinated action in support of the Myanmar people, including cutting off the junta's access to revenue and weapons.



Referring to Seoul's participation in global sanctions against Russia and Russian entities following the Ukraine invasion, the rapporteur said similar actions should be taken with regard to investments in Myanmar and cutting off funds.



Andrews, who arrived in Seoul last week, has met with government officials and heads of local businesses with operations in Myanmar to discuss the role South Korea can play in resolving the human rights crisis in Myanmar.