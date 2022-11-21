Parliamentary Finance Committee to Review 257 Bills on Taxes

Photo : YONHAP News

The strategy and finance committee of the National Assembly will be reviewing a total of 257 bills on various taxes from Monday.Among them, clashes are expected between the ruling and opposition parties on amendments to laws proposed by the govenrment affecting income taxes, corporate taxes, comprehensive real estate taxes and inheritance taxes.There is particular interest in whether the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) will agree to the government’s push to delay a capital gains tax on stock investments set to go into effect next year.The capital gains tax revision, agreed to under the former administration in 2020, requires investors to pay a 20-percent tax on capital gains worth more than 50 million won, or 25 percent on an amount exceeding 300 million won.Citing the current slump in the stock market, the government and ruling People Power Party want to delay the tax by two years to 2025, but the DP has set conditions for its cooperation on the postponement, such as lowering the securities transaction tax.