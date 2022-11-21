First S. Korean Diplomatic Mission to NATO to Begin Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's first diplomatic mission to NATO will begin its official duties from Tuesday.According to multiple diplomatic sources cited by Yonhap News on Monday, the chair of the new NATO mission and current ambassador to Belgium, Yoon Soon-gu, is scheduled to present his diplomatic credentials to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday.This move comes after the organization in September officially accepted Seoul's request to designate its embassy in Belgium as its diplomatic mission to NATO after President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a NATO summit in June, a first for a South Korean leader.This will open an official communication channel between the two sides, which are expected to strengthen cooperation in a wide range of areas, including the defense industry.The foreign ministry announced on Monday that with the launch of the country's mission to NATO, South Korea will enhance its partnership with NATO to actively address various issues such as cyber defense and climate change.While South Korea first established a partnership with NATO in 2005, the country did not operate a separate mission.