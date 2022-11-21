Seoul City to Decide on Street Cheering for 2022 Qatar World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

With the 2022 Qatar World Cup under way, the Seoul city government will decide whether to allow street cheering at Gwanghwamun Square during Team Korea’s matches.An official from the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday said the decision to allow fan zones will be made tomorrow after an evaluation by the Jongno District Office today, with an advisory group composed of external experts to decide after reviewing safety measures.The cautious move comes as the Korea Football Association canceled its application for street cheering events that had been jointly prepared with the city in the wake of the Itaewon crowd crush disaster.An official fan club of the Korean national football team, officially called “Red Devil,” previously submitted an application for the dates, expecting a turnout of around ten-thousand people.The South Korean national football team will face Uruguay and Ghana on the 24th and 28th of November, respectively, before wrapping up the group stage against Portugal on December 3.