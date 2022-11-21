Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

Seoul City to Decide on Street Cheering for 2022 Qatar World Cup

Written: 2022-11-21 16:34:06Updated: 2022-11-21 16:36:26

Seoul City to Decide on Street Cheering for 2022 Qatar World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

With the 2022 Qatar World Cup under way, the Seoul city government will decide whether to allow street cheering at Gwanghwamun Square during  Team Korea’s matches.

An official from the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday said the decision to allow fan zones will be made tomorrow after an evaluation by the Jongno District Office today, with an advisory group composed of external experts to decide after reviewing safety measures.

The cautious move comes as the Korea Football Association canceled its application for street cheering events that had been jointly prepared with the city in the wake of the Itaewon crowd crush disaster.

An official fan club of the Korean national football team, officially called “Red Devil,” previously submitted an application for the dates, expecting a turnout of around ten-thousand people.

The South Korean national football team will face Uruguay and Ghana on the 24th and 28th of November, respectively, before wrapping up the group stage against Portugal on December 3.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >