Lawyer Claims to Have Offered 400 Mln Won to DP Chief's Camp in 2014

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawyer standing trial regarding the Daejang-dong development scandal claimed on Monday that he had offered at least 400 million won to the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung in 2014 when he was running for reelection for Seongnam mayor.Nam Wook, who was released from detention early Monday when his custodial period expired, made the claim at his latest hearing at the Seoul Central District Court.Nam reportedly testified that he had received two-point-25 billion won from developer Lee Ki-sung between April and September in 2014 and delivered one-point-25 billion of the money to Kim Man-bae, a major shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu and key figure in the Daejang-dong development scandal.Nam said that the one-point-25 billion won was mostly used for Lee's reelection.The lawyer claimed that at least 400 million won of the one-point-25 billion won was conveyed to Lee Jae-myung's camp during his election campaign in 2014.Lee was reelected in the June 4 local elections in 2014.The lawyer added that some of the money delivered to Kim Man-bae and Yoo Dong-kyu, another key figure in the development scandal, was also conveyed to Lee's close aides Kim Yong and Chung Jin-sang in 2014.