Air Force Postpones Soaring Eagle Drills after KF-16 Fighter Crash

Photo : YONHAP News

The air force has tentatively postponed a planned air exercise after a fighter jet crashed on Sunday.The ill-fated KF-16 jets crashed into a mountainous area in Yangpyeong, Gangwon Province at around 8:05 p.m. Sunday, igniting a fire near the site. The pilot ejected safely, but the South Korean air force temporarily grounded its warplanes including all KF-16 fighters.The air force said on Monday that it decided to put off the Soaring Eagle exercise, initially planned to kick off on Monday for a five-day run.An official said that the air force will likely to postpone the exercise rather than canceling it, adding it will decide on whether to carry out the drill while conducting a probe into the crash and taking follow-up measures.The air force initiated its biannual Soaring Eagle exercise since 2008 to train capabilities to respond to large-scale, surprise attacks by hostile air forces.