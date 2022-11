Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday.Presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said on Monday during a press briefing that the Kenyan president will visit South Korea for a three-day official trip from Tuesday at Yoon’s invitation.Lee said that Ruto will be the first Kenyan president to visit South Korea in 32 years, adding the two leaders are expected to discuss economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and development cooperation.