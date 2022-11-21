Menu Content

Yoon Pledges Close Cooperation with Saudi Arabia in Letter to Saudi Crown Prince

2022-11-21

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly sent a letter to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and pledged close cooperation between the two nations.

According to presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung on Monday, Yoon earlier sent the letter, in which he described the crown prince's recent visit to South Korea as an important landmark in developing bilateral relations.

President Yoon then vowed to bring their nations even closer to help the Middle East country achieve its Saudi Vision 2030, a long-term vision to reduce Saudi's dependence on oil and diversify its economy.

Yoon sent the letter as a reply to the Saudi crown prince, who left a message last Thursday as he left Seoul to express gratitude for Yoon's generosity and hospitality during his stay in South Korea. 

Saudi state news agency SPA said that the Crown Prince said in the message that the two sides consolidated their strong relations through dialogue and affirmed their mutual desire to enhance cooperation in all fields in a way that serves the interests of the people of both nations.
