Anti-missile System Successfully Completes Test

Photo : YONHAP News

The military has reportedly carried out a successful test of its long-range surface-to-air missile(L-SAM) interception system under development.According to the military on Tuesday, the Agency for Defense Development(ADD) recently conducted a closed-door test striking a target missile with the L-SAM system, which will become the key part of the country's multilayered, low-tier missile defense program.In the test observed by top military officials, two types of missiles – an anti-ballistic missile and anti-aircraft missile – were reportedly fired.The military had conducted a test of the system in February, without an interception target, that was deemed successful as the L-SAM traveled along its intended trajectory and fell on a predesignated location.The country is developing the L-SAM system to intercept North Korean ballistic missiles at an altitude of 50 to 60 kilometers.