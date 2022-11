Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to build the world’s sixth inland research station in Antarctica by 2030.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said the plan was confirmed at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, beginning with a site selection for the envisioned station by 2027.The station would be South Korea’s third Antarctic research mission along with the King Sejong Station and Jang Bogo Station, and its first inland station, becoming only the sixth internationally after those of the U.S., Russia, Japan China and the joint endeavor by France and Italy.The government also plans to spend some 277 billion won to build a 15-thousand-ton Arctic icebreaker ship by 2026 with the capacity to break one-and-a-half meter-thick ice at a speed of five-point-six kilometers per hour, enabling it to navigate to the 80th parallel north.