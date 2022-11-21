Politics Development of Drone Jammer System to Begin This Month

South Korea will begin development of a frequency jammer system to counter North Korean drones.



The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said on Tuesday that defense firm LIG Nex1 will begin developing the so-called "K-Jammers" from this month as part of the government's 24-point-four billion won "Block-I" response system to unmanned aerial vehicles(UAV).



The project seeks to develop a jammer that steers drones off course or causes them to crash by emitting jamming signals after receiving data on the UAVs from the active electronically scanned array radar and the Command, Control and Alert systems.



Jammers are used to disrupt, restrict or weaken communications or radar systems by sending out discontinuous frequencies.



With the "Block-I" project, the government is aiming to block North Korean drones from entering South Korean airspace using a "soft kill" method that disables enemy weapons without the use of destructive force by disrupting or impairing communications or radar equipment. The project is set to run through January of 2026.