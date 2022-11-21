Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

US Space Force to Set Up Missile Defense Command under INDOPACOM

Written: 2022-11-22 11:40:23Updated: 2022-11-22 13:16:45

US Space Force to Set Up Missile Defense Command under INDOPACOM

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Space Force will create a new missile defense command in the Indo-Pacific amid assessments that North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) test was successful.

On Twitter, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command(INDOPACOM) announced that the new U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific will be activated on Tuesday.

In the wake of escalating security threats from China and North Korea, the new Space Force command is the first to be established under a geographic combatant command like INDOPACOM.

Last Friday, the North fired an ICBM toward the East Sea from Pyongyang's Sunan area, which was detected to have flown around one-thousand kilometers at an altitude of six-thousand-100 kilometers with a speed of Mach 22.

If launched under normal circumstances, the missile's maximum range is estimated to be around 15-thousand kilometers, well capable of reaching the mainland U.S.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >