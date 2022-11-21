US Space Force to Set Up Missile Defense Command under INDOPACOM

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Space Force will create a new missile defense command in the Indo-Pacific amid assessments that North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) test was successful.On Twitter, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command(INDOPACOM) announced that the new U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific will be activated on Tuesday.In the wake of escalating security threats from China and North Korea, the new Space Force command is the first to be established under a geographic combatant command like INDOPACOM.Last Friday, the North fired an ICBM toward the East Sea from Pyongyang's Sunan area, which was detected to have flown around one-thousand kilometers at an altitude of six-thousand-100 kilometers with a speed of Mach 22.If launched under normal circumstances, the missile's maximum range is estimated to be around 15-thousand kilometers, well capable of reaching the mainland U.S.