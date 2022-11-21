International US AG Releases Memorandum in Korean, Other Languages on Accessibility

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has issued a memorandum asking federal agencies to review their language access practices and policies to enhance the federal government’s engagement with individuals with limited English proficiency(LEP).



The memorandum, issued on Monday and translated into Korean and seven other languages, outlined a course of action for federal agencies to improve, modernize, and carry out their language access responsibilities under Executive Order 13166, “Improving Access to Services for Persons with Limited English Proficiency.”



This order requires federal agencies to examine their services, identify any need for services among LEP individuals and develop and implement a system to provide those services in a way that is meaningful to LEP assistance-seekers.



The publication of the memorandum in Korean correlates a 2020 survey by the U.S. Census Bureau found that 571-thousand-995 people aged five or older that speak Korean at home were not fluent in English, the fourth-largest LEP group after Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese.



According to the Washington-based Migration Policy Institute, 49 percent of Korean immigrants aged five or older had limited proficiency in English in 2019.