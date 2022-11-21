Maryland Governor Designates Nov. 22 as 'Kimchi Day'

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The governor of the U.S. state of Maryland has designated November 22 as "Kimchi Day," dedicated to the spicy Korean pickled cabbage side dish.In a press release on Monday, the office of Governor Larry Hogan said that he “proclaimed November 22 as Kimchi Day to recognize the importance of this popular Korean dish, and to further celebrate Korean culture in Maryland.”In the proclamation, Hogan said Maryland is honored to join states around the nation, South Korea and members of the Korean American community in celebrating Kimchi Day in order to promote Korean culture and cuisine.Hogan is affectionately called by many in South Korea as "Hanguk sawi," or "son-in-law of the Korean people." His wife, Yumi Hogan, is Korean American.Three U.S. states – California, Virginia and New York – previously designated Kimchi Days, while the U.S. Congress is set to hold a ceremony marking Kimchi Day at the Library of Congress on December 6.