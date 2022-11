Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is reportedly considering the enactment of a special law to compensate the victims of the fatal Itaewon crowd crush and their families.A senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday that those found responsible for the tragedy will be dealt with under existing laws, while the special law will offer supplementary support.Such consideration is being made as the families of those killed and others injured are highly likely to win should they file a damages suit against the government.The presidential office, however, plans to wait for the pending results of the ongoing police investigation. The special investigative headquarters is expected to decide on the fate of those responsible as early as this week.