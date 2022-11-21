Menu Content

Vice Ministers Agree Unilateral Action Needed to Address N. Korea’s ICBMs

Written: 2022-11-22 13:17:32

The vice foreign ministers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan have condemned North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch and discussed response measures.

According to the foreign ministry on Tuesday, first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong held a three-way phone conversation with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Japanese vice foreign minister Takeo Mori.

The vice ministers reaffirmed the importance of their trilateral cooperation in responding to Pyongyang's illegal and dangerous acts. They agreed to respond to such provocations by reinforcing Seoul and Washington's combined defense posture and their three-way security cooperation.

The three officials also agreed to seek additional measures, likely in the form of unilateral sanctions, apart from steps taken by the UN Security Council.

Washington has enforced new sanctions against entities involved in Pyongyang's cryptocurrency hack attacks and supply of weapons of mass destruction(WMD) materials, while Seoul resumed enforcement of sanctions against the North's nuclear and missile development after five years.
