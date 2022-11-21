Gov't, PPP Agree to Extend Safe Trucking Freight Rates System by 3 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government have agreed to extend the safe trucking freight rates system by three years, ahead of an announced walkout by unionized truckers later in the week.The safe trucking freight rates system is aimed at preventing dangerous driving conditions by guaranteeing minimum freight rates.Following a meeting between the ruling party and the government on Tuesday, PPP policy chief Sung Il-jong said the extension was agreed to in consideration of high energy prices and opinions from those affected by the policy.Sung said, however, that the PPP and the government decided they could not accept the Cargo Truckers Solidarity’s call for the system’s expansion into other areas such as steel, tanker trucks and automobiles on the basis that increased logistics costs would be borne by the public.He also called on the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to cooperate to swiftly pass a related bill before the expiration of the current three-year system at the year’s end.The policy chief then urged unionized truckers to withdraw their planned general strike set to begin on Thursday, which is expected to cause significant damage to the domestic economy amid ongoing risks such as inflation and interest rate hikes.Vice transport minister Eo Myeong-so pledged cooperation among relevant agencies to prepare emergency transport methods should the truckers push ahead with the strike.