Photo : KBS News

The KBS drama series "Yeonmo," or "The King's Affection," has become the first South Korean drama series to win a prize at the International Emmy Awards.The 2021 series starring Park Eun-bin and Rowoon was named the Best Novela at the 50th International Emmy Awards held in New York on Monday.Also nominated in the category were Brazil's "Nos Tempos Do Imperador," Spain's "Dos Vidas," and China's "You Are My Hero.""Yeonmo" is a story about Dam-yi, a twin daughter to a crown princess consort during the Joseon Dynasty, who later disguises herself as a man to take the place of her deceased twin brother Lee Hwi, the crown prince.