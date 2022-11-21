Lawyer in Daejang-dong Scandal Defends New Revelations in Testimony

Photo : YONHAP News

A lawyer standing trial in the Daejang-dong development scandal has said his recent flurry of testimonies reflect his desire to only be punished for his wrongdoings and not those of others.Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Nam Wook, who was released from detention on Monday when his custodial period expired, said that just as he has no intention of falsely blaming others with untrue statements, he does not want to bear responsibility for things he did not do.Noting that others involved may regard him with disdain after he revealed new details, Nam said that his recent disclosure was not a reversal of his previous testimony but a revelation of previously unshared facts.Nam admitted that he had withheld one detail from prosecutors that he revealed on Monday, testifying that he knew main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung held a stake in one of the development project’s affiliates.He explained that he was not forthcoming during last year’s probe because Lee was the frontrunner in the presidential race at the time, and Nam had even contributed to his campaign.In response to claims by Lee’s camp that his testimony is false, Nam said that the events of the last 13 years cannot be made up, vowing to take legal responsibility for any statements found to be false.