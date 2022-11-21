NIS Assesses Girl with N. Korean Leader at ICBM Launch to be His 2nd Child

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's intelligence agency has assessed that the girl seen with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at an intercontinental ballistic missile test launch site last Friday is his second child, Kim Ju-ae.According to ruling People Power Party Rep. Yoo Sang-beom, the confirmation by the National Intelligence Service(NIS) came during a parliament committee meeting Tuesday.Addressing observations by some that she seems tall for a ten-year old, Yoo said she matches what the NIS knows of the child's physical attributes and thus reached the evaluation that she is Kim’s second daughter, Ju-ae.The lawmaker said the NIS views the offspring's first public appearance in state media as the regime's intent to demonstrate its firm security commitment for future generations.The North's official Korean Central News Agency published photos of the regime leader at the missile launch site on Friday with his daughter. Wearing a white puffer jacket, black pants and red shoes, she was seen holding Kim’s hand.KCNA said that Kim came to the site "with his beloved daughter and wife."