Prosecutors Raid Gyeonggi Gov't Office in Probe of DP Chief’s Close Aide

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are conducting a raid at the Gyeonggi provincial government office where an aide to main opposition Democratic Party chairman Lee Jae-myung previously worked.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sent investigators to the building Tuesday afternoon to seize records of exchanges between Jeong Jin-sang and government employees from when he served as the policy director for then-Gyeonggi Governor Lee from 2018 to last year.Jeong, who currently heads Lee's policy coordination office, was arrested on Saturday on charges of receiving 140 million won in kickbacks from key figures in the Daejang-dong development scandal between 2013 and 2020 in return for business favors.Additional allegations involve a deal with Kim Man-bae, a central figure in the scandal, for a near 25-percent stake in the development project. Jeong is also suspected of leaking classified information on a new development project to private developers for substantial sums.Prosecutors also suspect that Jeong instructed Yoo Dong-kyu, another key suspect in the scandal, to get rid of his cell phone before a raid by prosecutors last year.A court earlier issued an arrest warrant, citing the risk of flight and evidence destruction. Jeong denies all allegations against him.