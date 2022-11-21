Prime Minister Warns Stern Response to Planned Cargo Truckers' Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has warned against a looming cargo truckers’ strike, saying the government will sternly respond to any unlawful activities in accordance with principles and the law.Han issued the warning in a press conference on Tuesday, adding the government’s ‘zero-tolerance’ stance against potential acts of refusing or obstructing transportation by the Cargo Truckers Solidarity.The government will review every possible measure in dealing with those illegalities, he said, emphasizing that now is the time to come together to revive the economy. He said the collective action by the cargo truck drivers would only hinder the effort.Pointing to ongoing parliamentary talks on their demands, the prime minister urged the labor group to immediately withdraw the walkout plan and return to the negotiation table.Earlier this month, the unionized cargo truck drivers announced a plan to go on a general strike from Wednesday as they demand the extension to the freight rates system, set to expire at the end of this year, as well as its expanded application.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government on Tuesday agreed on a three-year extension of the rates system aimed at preventing dangerous driving and guaranteeing minimum freight rates.The truckers’ union, however, said later in the day the strike will go ahead as planned, citing some unanswered demands.