Survey: 6 in 10 Married Moms with Minors Have Job

A new survey has found that six out of ten women living with their minor child or children were working moms.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the employment rate for married women between 15 and 54 years old and living with offspring aged under 18 stood at 57-point-eight percent in the first half of this year, up one-point-six percentage points from a year earlier.It marks a record high since comparative data began to be compiled in 2016.The number of employed women residing with their minor child or children also grew on-year by 16-thousand to two-point-62 million.The statistics agency said the number of married women in the respective age bracket declined by 220-thousand from a year earlier to eight-point-one million partly due to a decrease in marriages.The number of married women who were employed also fell by seven-thousand over the same period, but the employment rate for the group jumped by one-point-five percentage points to a record high.Kim Kyung-hee, a senior official at the agency, said the tendency to have fewer children affected the rise in the number of women seeking continual employment, while an increase in the number of public and private childcare centers is also attributed to such a rise.