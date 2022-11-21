Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Survey: 6 in 10 Married Moms with Minors Have Job

Written: 2022-11-22 19:23:24Updated: 2022-11-22 19:26:19

Survey: 6 in 10 Married Moms with Minors Have Job

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey has found that six out of ten women living with their minor child or children were working moms.

According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the employment rate for married women between 15 and 54 years old and living with offspring aged under 18 stood at 57-point-eight percent in the first half of this year, up one-point-six percentage points from a year earlier. 

It marks a record high since comparative data began to be compiled in 2016. 

The number of employed women residing with their minor child or children also grew on-year by 16-thousand to two-point-62 million. 

The statistics agency said the number of married women in the respective age bracket declined by 220-thousand from a year earlier to eight-point-one million partly due to a decrease in marriages. 

The number of married women who were employed also fell by seven-thousand over the same period, but the employment rate for the group jumped by one-point-five percentage points to a record high. 

Kim Kyung-hee, a senior official at the agency, said the tendency to have fewer children affected the rise in the number of women seeking continual employment, while an increase in the number of public and private childcare centers is also attributed to such a rise.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >