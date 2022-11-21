Menu Content

Kim Yo-jong Accuses UNSC of Applying Double Standard on N. Korea

Written: 2022-11-22 19:37:50Updated: 2022-11-22 19:39:34

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister Kim Yo-jong has accused the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) of applying a double standard, following a UNSC meeting convened to discuss the regime’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch. 

In a statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, Kim claimed the UNSC, while turning a blind eye to military exercises and defense augmentation by the U.S. and South Korea, took issue with what she called the North’s responsive exercise of its inviolable right to self-defense. 

Kim, who serves as a vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, also criticized a joint statement announced by the U.S. and about a dozen other countries, including South Korea, arguing that they were just fuming at the failure of drawing a collective response against the North at the UNSC level. 

The referenced statement, delivered on Monday local time by U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, was read out after the UNSC meeting. Most members condemned the ICBM launch on Friday but the meeting came short of producing fresh action, including sanctions, with opposition from veto-holding members Russia and China. 

Kim denounced the U.S.-led move as a violent infringement of the North’s self-defense rights and a grave political provocation aimed at driving the situation on the Korean Peninsula to a new crisis phase, adding anyone criticizing its self-defense rights will not be tolerated. 

She then warned the North will continue its "super strong responses" to the end.
