New daily COVID-19 cases have registered in the 70-thousands for a second day amid a winter resurgence of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 70-thousand-324 new cases were compiled the previous day, including 69 imported from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 26 million-725-thousand.The daily tally dropped by 25-hundred from a day ago but rose by about 37-hundred from a week ago and some eight-thousand from two weeks ago.Health authorities expect the rise in infections will continue despite a recent stagnation in the growth pace.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by 16 from a day ago to 477, staying above 400 for the fifth consecutive day.Tuesday reported 53 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 30-thousand-164. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.