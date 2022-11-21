City, Police to Devise Safety Plans ahead of World Cup Street Cheering

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will devise safety management measures ahead of the street cheering events that will begin on Thursday with Team Korea's first match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.In a written briefing issued on Wednesday, Vice Minister for Disaster and Safety Management Kim Sung-ho noted that such events are set to take place at a total of 12 locations across the nation on Thursday.He said the Seoul Metropolitan Government will expand safety personnel and implement various safety management plans, including transportation and medical measures, for the cheering event to be held at Gwanghwamun Square.Kim said the National Police Agency will also make thorough preparations to allow citizens to cheer and return home safely.The police agency estimated that some 40-thousand people will hit the streets across the nation on Thursday, including around 15-thousand in Gwanghwamun Square and 20-thousand in the Suwon World Cup Stadium.