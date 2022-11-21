Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

No. of Newborns, Total Fertility Rate Fall to Record Lows for Q3

Written: 2022-11-23 13:59:54Updated: 2022-11-23 14:39:18

No. of Newborns, Total Fertility Rate Fall to Record Lows for Q3

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The number of births between July and September fell to a fresh record low for the third quarter as the natural population decline extended to a 35-month streak.

According to data from Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 64-thousand-85 babies were born in the July-to-September period, down three-point-seven percent from a year earlier, marking the lowest third-quarter tally since the state agency began compiling related data in 1981.

The total fertility rate, or the average number of children born to a woman over her lifetime, dropped zero-point-03 on-year to zero-point-79, the lowest on record for the third quarter.

The cumulative number of newborns between January and September stood at 192-thousand-223, down five-point-two percent on-year.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths jumped ten-point-two percent to a record high of 85-thousand-229 for the third quarter, a spike the agency attributed to the aging trend and COVID-19.

With the number of deaths outpacing the number of births, the natural population decline totaled 86-thousand-775 between January and September.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >