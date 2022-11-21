NHIS, SNU Hospital Chapters of KCTU Begin General Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) launched a general strike on Wednesday, demanding improved labor rights.Chapters representing workers from the National Health Insurance Service(NHIS), Seoul National University Hospital and Boramae Medical Center under the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers' Union began their walkout on Wednesday.They are expected to be followed by the Cargo Truckers Solidarity on Thursday and unions of contract school and public service workers on Friday.Unionized workers of Seoul Metro and the Korea Railroad Corporation are also scheduled to go on strike next Wednesday and Friday, respectively.Regarded as the more aggressive of the country's two umbrella unions, the KCTU is demanding that the government and parliament enact an additional law to prevent fatal accidents at construction sites and expand and extend the application of a freight rates system guaranteeing basic wages for truckers.It is also calling on the government to halt its push to privatize transportation, medical and other public services.