Bento Hints at Son Heung-min's Readiness for Team Korea's 1st World Cup Match

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national football team head coach Paulo Bento has hinted at Son Heung-min’s readiness to play in Team Korea’s first match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup against Uruguay.In a press conference at the main media center in Qatar on Wednesday, the Portuguese coach said Son and left fullback Kim Jin-su, both recovering from injuries, are able to play in Thursday’s match. He added, however, that a final decision on whether they will has yet to be made.His remarks spur cautious optimism that the Tottenham Hotspur forward’s condition was restored enough to play in what would be a crucial match for the Taegeuk Warrior’s bid to advance to the quadrennial event’s round of 16 for the first time since 2010.The 30-year-old captain suffered a fracture near his left eye socket during Tottenham’s Champions Leagues’ campaign earlier this month.After undergoing surgery, the Premier League star player has been recovering while joining his teammates in pre-match training in Qatar wearing a protective facial mask.He does not appear to be uncomfortable with the mask, Bento said.The Group H match between South Korea and Uruguay will begin at 10 p.m. Korea Time on Thursday at the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.