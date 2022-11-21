Seoul Subway Workers Begin Work-to-Rule Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized workers of Seoul’s subway system operator have launched a strike to protest the company’s restructuring plan that calls for layoffs.The two labor unions of Seoul Metro, which operates subway lines one through eight and part of line nine, began a so-called “work-to-rule” strike at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.The law-abiding protest entailing by-the-book maintenance and mechanical checks may cause delays in train intervals, prompting Seoul Metro to announce that it would deploy about one-thousand personnel to reduce any ensuing inconvenience to passengers.The labor unions are demanding that management withdraw its restructuring and increase the number of workers, warning that they will stage a full-scale strike next Wednesday if their demands are not met.Meanwhile, the railway union also began a law-abiding protest at 9 a.m. in opposition to the government's plan to privatize railway enterprises and reduce its hiring quota, warning that a general strike will kick off on December 2 if there is no change after Thursday’s protest.