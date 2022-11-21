N. Korea Slams Yoon over Seoul's Push for Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, called the Yoon Suk Yeol administration “idiots” as she lashed out against South Korea’s push to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang over its continued missile launches.In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, Kim said that she cannot understand why the South Korean people stand idly by as the Yoon government and other idiots continue to create a dangerous situation.She said that Seoul had not been the North's "target" while the preceding Moon Jae-in government was in power, warning that the desperate sanctions and pressure by the U.S. and its "stooge," South Korea, against the North will only add fuel to the regime’s hostility and anger.Noting that South Korea's foreign ministry said Tuesday that it would review independent sanctions on Pyongyang, Kim denounced Seoul as a "faithful dog" and "servant" of Washington.She added that the South Korean people must really be idiots who do not know how to live in peace and comfort if they believe that sanctions will relieve the dangerous situation.