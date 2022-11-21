Plastic Bags, Disposable Cups Banned at Stores, Restaurants

Photo : YONHAP News

Plastic carrying bags will no longer be offered free of charge or for sale at convenience stores and bakeries starting Thursday in line with an expansion of eco-friendly plastics policies.According to the environment ministry's revised guidelines, restaurants and bars will be permitted to sell plastic bags, but not provide them to customers.Paper bags, thin plastic bags used to wrap fish, meat or vegetables, or plastic bags with a capacity of zero-point-five liters or less are not subject to the restrictions, while packaging for takeout or delivery foods is also exempt.Disposable paper cups and plastic straws will be banned from restaurants and other eateries, but envelope-shaped paper cups for water dispensers or vending machines are allowed.Shoppers will no longer be able to slide their wet umbrellas into plastic sleeves at department stores, nor will sports fans be allowed to purchase cheering memorabilia made of synthetic resins inside stadiums.Violators could face up to three million won in fines but the government will offer a one-year grace period.