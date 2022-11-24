Unification Ministry Voices Strong Regret over Kim Yo-jong's Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed strong regret over sharp criticism of President Yoon Suk Yeol by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Speaking to reporters Thursday, a unification ministry official said Kim’s criticism of the South Korean leader using insulting language without the least amount of courtesy was deplorable.The official said North Korea's attitude of passing blame on the South is highly regrettable when tensions on the Korean Peninsula are caused by the regime's repeated missile provocations.The official said that Seoul strongly condemns any attempt by Pyongyang to incite anti-government sentiment among the South Korean people, adding that no South Korean will fall susceptible to such a move that only further damages the North’s image.The powerful sister of the regime leader Kim Jong-un earlier lashed out against Seoul's push to impose additional sanctions on Pyongyang, calling the Yoon administration “idiots” and a "faithful dog" of Washington.Kim said she cannot understand why the South Korean people stand idly by as their government continues to create a dangerous situation, a line the unification ministry has interpreted as an attempt to instigate an anti-government movement.