New COVID-19 Cases at 53,698

The nation reported more than 50-thousand new COVID-19 cases amid a winter resurgence of the pandemic.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that 53-thousand-698 new cases were compiled the previous day, including 39 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 26 million-837-thousand.
The daily tally dropped by some five-thousand from a day ago but rose by four-thousand from a week ago. The figure is 800 lower than two weeks ago.
Without a significant spike in infections amid a winter resurgence, health authorities and experts are speculating that the peak of the latest wave may come earlier than expected.
The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by 16 from a day ago to 453, staying above 400 for the seventh consecutive day.
Thursday reported 55 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 30-thousand-278. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.