New COVID-19 Cases at 53,698

The nation reported more than 50-thousand new COVID-19 cases amid a winter resurgence of the pandemic.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Friday that 53-thousand-698 new cases were compiled the previous day, including 39 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to about 26 million-837-thousand.The daily tally dropped by some five-thousand from a day ago but rose by four-thousand from a week ago. The figure is 800 lower than two weeks ago.Without a significant spike in infections amid a winter resurgence, health authorities and experts are speculating that the peak of the latest wave may come earlier than expected.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by 16 from a day ago to 453, staying above 400 for the seventh consecutive day.Thursday reported 55 deaths, raising the cumulative toll to 30-thousand-278. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-11 percent.