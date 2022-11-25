Suspect in Telegram Child Porn Case Arrested in Australia

Photo : YONHAP News

A suspect of a child porn ring that used Telegram Messenger to send sexually explicit videos has been apprehended in Australia.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Friday that the arrest of a suspect referred to as “L” was made on the outskirts of Sydney in cooperation with local police on Wednesday.Identified by the Australian police as a 27-year-old South Korean national, L is accused of producing and distributing videos of nine minors and teenagers being sexually exploited on the messenger app for over a year and a half from December 2020 while living in Australia.Korean police obtained an arrest warrant for L after confirming his identity and requested Interpol to issue a Red Notice that calls on law enforcement agencies worldwide to assist in apprehending a fugitive facing prosecution or to serve a sentence.Korean police then launched a joint operation, “Inverloch,” with the Australian Federal Police Child Protection Operations Team to arrest L.The suspect is undergoing questioning by Australian police, with South Korean police working toward L’s extradition.