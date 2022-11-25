Menu Content

Suspect in Telegram Child Porn Case Arrested in Australia

Written: 2022-11-25 10:54:24Updated: 2022-11-25 14:05:04

Suspect in Telegram Child Porn Case Arrested in Australia

Photo : YONHAP News

A suspect of a child porn ring that used Telegram Messenger to send sexually explicit videos has been apprehended in Australia.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Friday that the arrest of a suspect referred to as “L” was made on the outskirts of Sydney in cooperation with local police on Wednesday.

Identified by the Australian police as a 27-year-old South Korean national, L is accused of producing and distributing videos of nine minors and teenagers being sexually exploited on the messenger app for over a year and a half from December 2020 while living in Australia.

Korean police obtained an arrest warrant for L after confirming his identity and requested Interpol to issue a Red Notice that calls on law enforcement agencies worldwide to assist in apprehending a fugitive facing prosecution or to serve a sentence.

Korean police then launched a joint operation, “Inverloch,” with the Australian Federal Police Child Protection Operations Team to arrest L.

The suspect is undergoing questioning by Australian police, with South Korean police working toward L’s extradition.
