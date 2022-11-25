DP Floor Leader Urges Pres. Yoon to Dismiss Interior Minister by Monday

Photo : KBS News

The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to dismiss interior and safety minister Lee Sang-min by next Monday, one month after the Itaewon crowd crush occurred.Park Hong-keun made the call on Friday during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council, saying that if Yoon truly wants to discover the truth about the tragedy, he should remove Lee from office instead of merely calling for a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of the crush.Park warned that the National Assembly will personally seek to have those responsible for the crowd surge be held accountable if the president “refuses the people’s wish” by Monday.Park’s comments suggest that the DP will consider a motion seeking Lee’s removal or a motion to impeach the minister if Yoon fails to dismiss him.