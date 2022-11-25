Prosecutors Probing 2020 Fisheries Official Death Summons Ex-NIS Chief for 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating the handling of the 2020 shooting of a fisheries official by North Korean soldiers summoned the director of the National Intelligence Service(NIS) at the time for a second round of questioning on Friday.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office recalled Suh Hoon, the NIS director during the former Moon Jae-in administration at the time of the incident, to grill him on what orders he had given before and after the official, Lee Dae-jun, was killed.The ex-spy chief in charge of the administration’s North Korea and security policies faces accusations that in a ministerial meeting held the day after Lee’s death, he hastily concluded that Lee was attempting to defect when he was shot.At a press conference last month, Suh denied the allegation as well as the claim that he ordered the deletion of intelligence files that contradicted his conclusion, asserting that the prosecution under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration was retaliating politically.While considering an arrest warrant for Suh due to his strong denial and the gravity of the charges, prosecutors are expected to summon Park Jie-won, who also served as the NIS chief during the Moon administration.